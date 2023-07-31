Reasonably Priced 5G Plans Now Available in Canada

Canadians now have access to reasonably priced 5G plans as the service expands beyond the Big Three carriers. In late 2020, Vidéotron launched 5G service, currently limited to Montreal and Quebec City. Public Mobile, owned by Telus, also introduced 5G plans in May. This week, Virgin Plus (owned by Bell) and Freedom Mobile (owned by Vidéotron) have joined in by launching their own 5G services.

With multiple providers now offering 5G, it is expected that more companies will soon follow suit. While 5G service remains concentrated in urban areas, it has become more accessible to Canadians due to lower price points.

Freedom Mobile is offering the most affordable 5G plan, priced at $45 per month for 30GB (including a $5 per month discount for auto pay). Public Mobile is close behind with a $50 per month plan for 50GB (or $55 per month for a 90-day subscription). Vidéotron matches Freedom Mobile’s pricing with a $45 per month plan for 25GB (with an additional $15 per month discount for bundling with internet). Virgin offers a $55 per month plan for 30GB, including a $10 per month credit for 24 months.

Previously, the Big Three carriers’ 5G plans started at around $80 per month. However, Rogers and Bell now offer discounts to customers who bundle their mobile and home internet services, bringing the price down to around $55 per month during promotional periods.

Despite these improvements, fast 5G still comes with an additional cost. Canadian carriers have implemented data speed caps since 2022, limiting 4G plans to speeds of 100-150Mbps and 5G plans to 250Mbps or 1Gbps. While these speeds are generally sufficient for day-to-day use, the limitations have made it difficult for consumers to justify the expense of 5G plans. Although 5G pricing is becoming more reasonable, speed limitations continue to be a source of frustration for users.

Nevertheless, with better pricing options, more Canadians may now consider switching to 5G as it becomes more accessible.