Realme Announces Launch Date for Narzo 60x 5G Smartphone and Buds T300 Earbuds in India

Realme, a leading Chinese consumer electronics and smartphone manufacturer, has officially confirmed the launch date for its Narzo 60x 5G smartphone and Buds T300 earbuds in India. Contrary to earlier reports, the devices will be unveiled on September 6th, 2023, at 12 PM noon, which is a week earlier than anticipated.

The Narzo 60x 5G smartphone is expected to be the rebranded version of Realme’s 11x 5G smartphone, which made its debut in India last month. The device is touted as the slimmest 5G smartphone, measuring 7.89mm in thickness and featuring a right-angle bezel. The design language of the Narzo 60x 5G closely resembles that of the 11x 5G, further suggesting that it could be the rebranded model. Notably, the main camera of the Narzo 60x 5G has a resolution of 50MP.

On the other hand, the Buds T300 earbuds have already been launched in the global market and have received BIS certification. These earbuds boast a pair of 12.4mm dynamic drivers and offer four built-in microphones. They support a 30dB active noise cancellation feature, 360-degree spatial audio, low latency of 50ms, and Bluetooth 5.3 connectivity. The earbuds also provide up to 40 hours of battery life with fast charging support. Just 10 minutes of charging gives you 7 hours of playtime.

The exact pricing for both the Narzo 60x 5G smartphone and Buds T300 earbuds in the Indian market will be unveiled at the time of launch. Stay tuned for more updates on these exciting new devices.

Definitions:

– BIS certification: Bureau of Indian Standards certification, a mark of quality assurance for products sold in India.

Sources: Realme Narzo India Twitter Account, Amazon India