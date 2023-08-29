Realme C51: “Charging ka Champion” Comes to India

Realme recently announced that it will be launching the Realme C51 in India on September 4th. This smartphone is highly anticipated and is being hailed as the “Charging ka Champion,” meaning the champion of charging. One of the standout features of the Realme C51 is its support for 33W SuperVOOC charging, allowing the device’s 5,000 mAh battery to reach 50% in just 28 minutes.

While the full specifications for the Indian variant of the Realme C51 have not been revealed, we can take a look at the international version for an idea of what to expect. The global variant of the C51 is equipped with the Unisoc Tiger T612 SoC, 4GB of RAM, and up to 12GB of storage. It also runs on Realme UI T, which is based on Android 13.

In terms of display, the Realme C51 features a 6.74-inch Full HD+ LCD with a 90Hz refresh rate. It has a small notch housing a 5MP selfie camera. Additionally, the device comes with the Mini Capsule feature, which was first introduced in the Realme C55 launched earlier this year.

Moving on to the rear camera setup, the Realme C51 boasts a 50MP primary camera along with a depth sensor for capturing stunning photos. Other notable features of the device include a side-mounted fingerprint reader, a 3.5mm headphone jack, USB-C connectivity, and NFC support.

More information regarding the pricing and availability of the Realme C51 in India will be unveiled next Monday. Fans of Realme can look forward to a device that delivers speedy charging capabilities and a host of other impressive features at an affordable price point.

