Realme Teases Launch of New C51 Smartphone in India

Realme, the popular smartphone brand, has teased the launch of its newest smartphone, the C51, in the Indian market. The company made the announcement on social media, sharing an image of the device with a unique feature called Mini Capsule. While the C55, launched earlier this year, also had a similar feature, the upcoming C51 will have a notched display instead of a punch-hole design.

Although Realme has not officially revealed the name of the smartphone, clicking on the link provided in their post leads to the promo page of the C51 on their website. This confirms that the C51 will be the latest addition to Realme’s C-series lineup.

Under the hood, the Realme C51 will be powered by a 12nm octa-core processor with a clock speed of up to 1.82GHz. It will feature a Mali-G57 GPU for handling graphics-intensive tasks and will come with 4GB of LPDDR4X RAM and 64GB or 128GB of onboard storage. The smartphone will also have a dedicated microSD card slot for expandable storage of up to 2TB. It will run on Android 13-based Realme UI T Edition out of the box.

The Realme C51 will sport a 6.74-inch 90Hz LCD screen with a peak brightness of 560 nits. It will have a 180Hz touch sampling rate and a notch for a 5MP selfie camera. The back panel of the device will feature a dual-finish design with three circles for the flash and dual cameras, including a 50MP primary sensor and a depth sensor.

Other notable features of the Realme C51 include a 5,000mAh battery with fast charging capabilities, an NFC chip, a 3.5mm headphone jack, and a side-mounted fingerprint scanner. The smartphone will be available in Mint Green and Carbon Black color options.

