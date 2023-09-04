Introducing the Realme C51: A Budget Smartphone with Impressive Features

Realme has unveiled its latest smartphone, the Realme C51, which is part of the C55 and C53 series. Priced at 8,999 rupees, this smartphone offers great value for money, especially with the bank offers available during its launch.

The Realme C51 features a 6.7-inch HD+ display with a resolution of 1600 x 720 pixels. It boasts a 90Hz refresh rate, 180Hz touch sampling rate, and a peak brightness of up to 560 nits, making it a visually immersive experience.

Powered by the Mali-G57 GPU, the Realme C51 is equipped with the Octa-core 12nm Unisoc T612 processor. It comes with 4GB LPDDR4X RAM and 64GB of internal storage, with an option to expand it up to 2TB using a microSD card.

Running on Realme UI based on Android 13, the smartphone includes features such as a side-mounted fingerprint sensor, a 3.5mm audio jack, and a bottom-ported speaker.

In terms of camera capabilities, the Realme C51 sports a 50MP primary camera with an f/1.8 aperture, accompanied by a secondary depth sensor. It also has a 5MP front camera.

The phone is powered by a 5000mAh battery with 33W SuperVOOC fast charging. It supports Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, GLONASS, and USB Type-C connectivity.

The Realme C51 will be available in Mint Green and Carbon Black colors. The 4GB RAM + 64GB storage variant will be priced at 8,999 rupees. It will be available for purchase starting from September 6 through Flipkart and the official Realme website. Additionally, there will be bank offers and an instant discount of 500 rupees for ICICI and HDFC bank account holders.

Overall, the Realme C51 offers impressive features at an affordable price, making it an enticing option for budget-conscious smartphone buyers.

Sources:

– Realme official website