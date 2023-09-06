realme Introduces the Buds T300: A New Addition to its Wireless Earbuds Lineup

realme has expanded its range of wireless earbuds in India with the launch of the realme Buds T300. These lightweight earbuds are designed for comfort and deliver high-quality sound. Equipped with a 12.4mm Dynamic Bass Driver, a special diaphragm, HTW Wire coil, and N52 magnet, the Buds T300 offers an enhanced audio experience with a 360° Spatial audio effect.

One of the standout features of the realme Buds T300 is its 30dB Active Noise Cancellation, which effectively reduces background noise for an immersive listening experience. The earbuds also feature a 4-microphone system that ensures clear phone calls even in noisy environments.

When it comes to battery life, the realme Buds T300 doesn’t disappoint. With up to 40 hours of playback time, you can enjoy your favorite music and podcasts for extended periods. Additionally, a quick 10-minute charge provides 7 hours of use, making these earbuds ideal for people on the go.

The realme Buds T300 supports Bluetooth v5.3 and offers touch controls for easy navigation. It also boasts an ultra-low latency of 50ms in Game mode, providing a lag-free gaming experience. Moreover, these earbuds are rated IP55 for water and dust resistance, making them suitable for outdoor activities and workouts.

To customize the audio experience and receive software updates, users can utilize the realme Link app. The app allows users to personalize their sound settings and stay up to date with the latest features.

The realme Buds T300 is priced at Rs. 2,299, but for a limited time, customers can purchase them at a special launch price of Rs. 2,199. The earbuds come in two stylish colors: Stylish Black and Youth White. The sale will begin on September 12th at 12PM on realme.com, Amazon.in, Flipkart, and offline stores.

Overall, the realme Buds T300 offers an impressive set of features at an affordable price, making them a great choice for those looking for wireless earbuds with excellent sound quality and functionality.

