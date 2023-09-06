Realme Buds T300: Affordable Wireless Earbuds Debut in India

Realme, the popular smartphone brand, has expanded its product lineup in India with the launch of the Realme Buds T300. These wireless earbuds were initially introduced in Indonesia and later in China. Now, they are available to Indian customers at an introductory price of ₹2,199 (~$25).

Designed with a sleek and modern look, the Realme Buds T300 bears a resemblance to the Apple AirPods Pro. It comes in two color options – white with gray accents and black with gold accents.

Equipped with 12.4mm drivers, the earbuds provide a rich audio experience. They connect seamlessly via Bluetooth 5.3 technology. Additionally, they have an IP55 rating for dust and water resistance, making them suitable for various environments. The touch gesture controls allow users to easily navigate music playback and calls.

The Realme Buds T300 supports standard SBC and AAC audio codecs, ensuring compatibility with a wide range of devices. Notably, they also offer Active Noise Cancellation, allowing users to enjoy their music without distractions. The noise cancellation feature can reduce up to 30dB of external noise. Moreover, the earbuds support 360° spatial audio and a low latency mode of 50ms.

To personalize the listening experience, users can access the Realme Link app available on both Google Play Store and Apple App Store. The app allows users to adjust the equalizer settings, manage noise control preferences, customize touch gestures, and more.

In terms of battery life, the Realme Buds T300 offers up to 8 hours of playback time without noise cancellation. With the charging case, this can be prolonged to up to 40 hours. However, when noise cancellation is enabled, the earbuds provide 6 hours of usage with the case extending it to 30 hours.

The Realme Buds T300 is now available for purchase on Amazon and Realme.com. While the introductory price has been announced, the actual price following the limited time offer has yet to be confirmed.

