New Smartphone Launches Expected in January

The new year brings with it a wave of smartphone launches, with several companies set to unveil their latest devices in the first month itself. If you are planning to buy a new phone, then this month is going to be particularly exciting for you. In January, companies like Realme, Vivo, OnePlus, and Samsung, among others, will be launching their new smartphones.

Leading the pack, Realme and Vivo will be launching their new series on January 4th. These companies have already created quite a buzz with their upcoming devices. Realme, in particular, has teased its followers with an enigmatic post that reads ‘No Periscope, No Flagship.’ This has piqued the curiosity of smartphone enthusiasts, who are eagerly awaiting the launch of the Realme 12 Pro series.

According to tipster Abhishek Yadav, Realme might introduce the Realme 12 Pro Plus at the end of January or in February 2024. The Plus model is expected to feature a Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 series chipset, possibly the Snapdragon 7s Gen 2.

As for the specifications, both the regular and the Plus models are rumored to come with a circular camera module. The base model may sport a Sony IMX709 32MP telephoto lens, offering 2X optical zoom. On the other hand, the Plus model might feature a 64MP periscope lens, providing 3X optical zoom. However, these details are based on leaks and should be taken with a grain of salt.

In conclusion, January is shaping up to be an exciting month for smartphone enthusiasts. With multiple companies launching their new devices, consumers will have a wide range of options to choose from. Stay tuned for more updates and the official announcements from Realme and other manufacturers.

FAQs

1. When will Realme launch its new smartphones?

Realme is expected to launch its new smartphones in January.

2. Which companies are launching new smartphones this month?

Companies like Realme, Vivo, OnePlus, and Samsung, among others, will be launching their new smartphones in January.

3. What is the rumored specification of the Realme 12 Pro Plus?

According to tipster Abhishek Yadav, the Realme 12 Pro Plus might come with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 series chipset, possibly the Snapdragon 7s Gen 2.

4. What are the expected camera features of the Realme 12 Pro series?

The base model of the Realme 12 Pro series is rumored to have a 32MP telephoto lens with 2X optical zoom, while the Plus model may feature a 64MP periscope lens with 3X optical zoom.

5. Are these specifications confirmed?

No, these specifications are based on leaks and should be treated as rumors until official announcements are made by the respective companies.