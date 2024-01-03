Realme 12 Pro Variants Certified by TENAA

Realme recently received certification from TENAA for two of its upcoming smartphone models, identified by the model numbers RMX3841 and RMX3843. While no specifications have been released yet, images of the devices indicate that both phones bear striking resemblances to each other and are likely variants of the Realme 12 Pro.

Realme RMX3841 showcases a camera island design reminiscent of the GT5 Pro, featuring four camera lenses arranged in a square formation. The back panel design, however, appears to be inspired by the 11 Pro series, which featured fabric woven between leather panels. The inclusion of the “20X” marking on the back suggests the presence of a telephoto camera with additional digital zoom capabilities.

On the other hand, Realme RMX3843 features an intriguing square lens in one of the images, hinting at the possibility of a periscope lens. This aligns with Realme’s previous teaser of a phone with a periscope lens, likely to be the Realme 12 Pro+. However, it should be noted that the GT5 Pro flagship is exclusively available in China, indicating that the Realme 12 Pro+ might not be the same device as the one teased in India.

While we eagerly await the full specifications of these upcoming Realme models, these initial images provide an exciting glimpse into the design choices the company has made for the 12 Pro variants. Realme continues to innovate and bring cutting-edge features to its smartphones, and these certifications from TENAA give us a glimpse into what to expect from the highly-anticipated Realme 12 Pro lineup.

Frequently Asked Questions

1. What is TENAA?

TENAA (Telecommunication Equipment’s Network Access Management) is a certification organization in China that approves and regulates communication devices, including smartphones, before they are released in the market. It ensures that these devices meet the required standards and specifications.

2. What are the model numbers RMX3841 and RMX3843?

The model numbers RMX3841 and RMX3843 are unique identifiers assigned by the manufacturer, Realme, to different variants of its upcoming smartphone, the Realme 12 Pro.

3. What is a periscope lens?

A periscope lens is a type of camera lens that uses mirrors or prisms to redirect light and allow for a longer focal length within a thinner camera module. This technology enables smartphones to have optical zoom capabilities without the need for a large camera bump.