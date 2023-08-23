Realme 11 5G and Realme 11X 5G Launched in India: Price, Specifications, and Availability

Realme has unveiled its latest smartphones, the Realme 11 5G and Realme 11X 5G, in India. These new devices come equipped with the MediaTek Dimensity 6100+ SoC and sport a 120Hz refresh rate display. The Realme 11 5G features a 108-megapixel primary sensor on its dual rear camera unit, while the Realme 11X 5G boasts a 64-megapixel dual rear camera unit.

The Realme 11 5G is priced at Rs. 18,999 for the 8GB RAM + 128GB storage model, and Rs. 19,999 for the 8GB RAM + 256GB storage model. It will be available in Glory Gold and Glory Black color options starting from August 29. On the other hand, the Realme 11X 5G starts at Rs. 14,999 for the 6GB RAM + 128GB storage variant, and Rs. 15,999 for the 8GB RAM + 128GB storage variant. It will be available in Midnight Black and Purple Dawn color options starting from August 30.

Both smartphones will be sold through Flipkart, Realme.com, and leading retail stores. As an introductory offer, Flipkart is offering an instant discount of up to Rs. 1,500 for purchases made through SBI and HDFC credit cards.

Let’s take a closer look at the specifications of these devices. The Realme 11 5G features a 6.72-inch full-HD+ Samsung AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. It runs on Android 13-based Realme UI 4.0 and is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 6100+ SoC. The device comes with 8GB of RAM and offers expandable storage of up to 2TB via a microSD card slot. It has a dual rear camera setup with a 108-megapixel primary sensor and a 2-megapixel secondary camera. For selfies, it sports a 16-megapixel front camera. The device is backed by a 5,000mAh battery with support for 67W SuperVOOC fast charging.

The Realme 11X 5G, on the other hand, features a 6.72-inch full-HD+ AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. It runs on realme UI 4.0 based on Android 13 and is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 6100+ SoC. The device comes with up to 16GB of RAM and up to 128GB of onboard storage. It has a dual rear camera setup with a 64-megapixel primary sensor and a 2-megapixel portrait sensor. For selfies, it has an 8-megapixel front camera. The device is backed by a 5,000mAh battery with support for 33W SuperVOOC fast charging.

