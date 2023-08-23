Realme Launches Realme 11 5G and Realme 11X 5G in India: Features, Specifications, and Prices

Realme has recently unveiled two new smartphones in India – the Realme 11 5G and the Realme 11X 5G. Both devices are powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 6100+ SoC and feature a 120Hz display. The Realme 11 5G comes with a 108MP camera, while the Realme 11X 5G offers a 64MP camera. Prices for the Realme 11 5G start at Rs. 18,999, while the Realme 11X 5G is priced starting at Rs. 14,999.

Both phones support 5G connectivity and fast charging. The Realme 11 5G is equipped with 67W SuperVOOC charging, while the Realme 11X 5G supports 33W SUPERVOOC charging. The Realme 11 5G is available in two colors – Glory Gold and Glory Black, and will be available for purchase from August 29th. The Realme 11X 5G comes in Midnight Black and Purple Dawn color options, and will be available for purchase from August 30th.

The Realme 11 5G features a 6.72-inch full-HD+ Samsung AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. It runs on Android 13 with Realme UI 4.0 and is powered by a 6nm MediaTek Dimensity 6100+ SoC, coupled with 8GB of RAM. The device comes with a dual-camera setup on the back, consisting of a 108MP primary camera and a 2MP secondary camera. For selfies and video calls, it offers a 16MP front-facing camera. The phone has storage options of up to 256GB and a side-mounted fingerprint sensor for secure authentication. It is equipped with a 5,000mAh battery and supports 67W SuperVOOC charging.

The Realme 11X 5G also features a 6.72-inch full-HD+ AMOLED display with a potential 120Hz refresh rate. It runs on Android 13 with Realme UI 4.0 and is powered by an octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 6100+ SoC. The phone comes with a dual rear camera setup, including a 64MP primary sensor and a 2MP portrait sensor. It has an 8MP front-facing camera for selfies and video calls. The device offers up to 128GB of built-in storage and is equipped with a 5,000mAh battery with 33W SUPERVOOC fast charging support.

Both the Realme 11 5G and the Realme 11X 5G offer a range of connectivity options, including 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.2, GPS/A-GPS, and a USB Type-C port.

