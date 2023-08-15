Realme 11 5G Expected to Launch in India with Powerful Features

Realme is set to launch its Realme 11 5G smartphone in India soon. This phone was previously unveiled in China and recently had a global release. It was launched alongside the Realme 11 Pro 5G and the Realme 11 Pro+ 5G models. The Chinese variant of the Realme 11 5G is powered by an octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 6020 5G SoC, while the global variant comes with a 6nm MediaTek Dimensity 6100+ chipset. The Indian version is expected to have a similar chipset to the global one and will be released alongside the Realme 11x 5G model.

Realme has confirmed some key specifications of the Realme 11 5G. The phone will feature a 108-megapixel primary rear HM6 sensor with in-sensor 3x zoom support. This feature is said to provide more clarity and better zoomed-in images with reduced noise. The phone is also expected to have a 2-megapixel portrait sensor and a 16-megapixel front camera.

In terms of charging, the Realme 11 5G will support up to 67W wired SuperVOOC fast charging. This will allow the battery to be charged from zero to 50% in just 17 minutes and up to 100% in 47 minutes. The phone is rumored to have a 6.72-inch full-HD+ display with a refresh rate of 120Hz.

The Realme 11 5G is expected to come in 8GB + 128GB and 8GB + 256GB storage variants. It may run on Android 13-based Realme UI 4.0 out-of-the-box. Security features include an in-display fingerprint sensor.

Connectivity options on the Realme 11 5G are likely to include 5G, 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, Beidou, Galileo, Glonass, GPS, and USB Type-C.

The pricing for the Realme 11 5G in China is CNY 1,599 (approximately Rs. 18,000) for the 8GB + 256GB variant and CNY 1,799 (approximately Rs. 20,600) for the 12GB + 256GB variant. In Thailand, the 8GB + 256GB option was listed at TWD 8,990 (approximately Rs. 23,400).

