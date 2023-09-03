What Would Happen if Earth Cooled by 1.5°C?

The Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change has repeatedly warned about the devastating impact of a 1.5°C increase in global temperatures. But what if Earth were to cool by the same amount? While it may not trigger a new ice age, we can look to the Little Ice Age as a reference point. This period, which lasted from around 1300 to 1850, saw global temperatures decline by 0.6°C, with peak temperatures over 1°C cooler than today.

During the Little Ice Age, harsher winters were experienced in North America and Europe, with the Thames freezing over regularly and alpine glaciers advancing into high-elevation villages in Switzerland. The Greenland Norse struggled to grow crops in the harsh conditions and Inuit even appeared off the coast of Scotland on a few occasions.

If Earth were to cool by 1.5°C, it would likely result in much harsher winters in Britain, ideal for ice skating in the Netherlands and skiing in the Alps, but not favorable for Greenlanders. However, the overall impact would not be enough to start a new ice age.

In addition to colder temperatures, the stability of the Gulf Stream, also known as the Atlantic Meridional Overturning Circulation, could be compromised. If the Gulf Stream were to collapse, countries in northern Europe, including the UK, would experience a substantial reduction in mean temperature.

The impact on human civilization would be disastrous, regardless of whether temperatures were 1.5°C above or below pre-industrial levels. Our cities are designed based on the stability of the Holocene epoch, and significant shifts in temperature can disrupt water supplies and agricultural productivity.

For the natural world, the effects are harder to predict. Warming already threatens biodiversity, and cooling could also lead to the collapse of temperature-sensitive phytoplankton, damage to reef systems, or disruptions in the food chain caused by changes in soil geochemistry.

Earth is currently in an ice age known as the Quaternary glaciation, although we are currently in an interglacial period where the ice sheets have retreated. If Earth were to cool by 1.5°C, it could bring an end to the interglacial period and result in more widespread ice coverage. In a previous glaciation, ice sheets reached as far south as Turin, making parts of northern Eurasia and North America uninhabitable.

However, the likelihood of Earth cooling by 1.5°C is low, as greenhouse gas emissions are driving temperatures higher. The potential consequences of inaction could lead to the end of the Quaternary period and the emergence of an ice-free greenhouse world, with significant sea-level rise and the submergence of many coastal cities.

Sources: The Guardian