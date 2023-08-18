Razer Launches BlackWidow V4 Mechanical Keyboard for Enthusiasts

Razer has introduced the BlackWidow V4 75, a mechanical keyboard that offers features for keyboard enthusiasts. The keyboard includes hot-swappable switches, a gasket-mounted plate with two foam layers, screw holes on the PCB board for screw-in stabilizers, and factory GPL 205g0 lubricated stabilizers. These features are typically seen on enthusiast keyboards, but Razer brings them to a wider audience with this product.

The BlackWidow V4 comes in a slightly-condensed 75 percent tenkeyless configuration. It comes equipped with Razer’s hushed tactile “orange” switches and doubleshot ABS keycaps. However, users have the option to replace the switches with Razer’s clicky green or silent linear yellow ones. Additionally, the keyboard has 3 and 5-pin PCB sockets, which means users can also try fitting their own switches from other builds.

One of the key highlights of the BlackWidow V4 is its customizability. The keyboard can be completely torn down, allowing users to personalize it to their liking. It also features RGB under-glow and per-key lighting, adding to Razer’s signature gamer styling. The keyboard can store up to five profiles in its onboard memory, making it convenient for users who frequently switch setups.

The top case of the BlackWidow V4 is made of blacked-out aluminum alloy, while the bottom is made of ABS plastic. Razer also offers custom stealth keycap packs in black or white for an additional cost of $35.

With a price tag of $189.99, the BlackWidow V4 aims to make customizable mechanical keyboards more accessible to a broader audience. This product provides a relatively low-cost entry point for those interested in exploring the world of mechanical keyboards.

The BlackWidow V4 75 is available for purchase starting today.