Razer Moray IEM Earphones: Design, Comfort, and Sound Quality

Razer has introduced its first-ever IEM earphones, the Razer Moray, targeting the gaming audience. While IEMs have become more affordable with the rise of “Chi-Fi” solutions, Razer has identified a gap in the market and created the Moray. These wired earphones are best suited for desk work, gaming laptops, or when used with a converter for smartphones.

The Razer Moray features a dual-driver design and promises all-day comfort. The earbuds come with a detachable 3.5mm cable and spare eartips. The included cable is ergonomically designed to fit comfortably around the ear. The earbuds themselves have a glossy plastic finish, though they can be prone to smudging.

When it comes to comfort, the Razer Moray stands out. The foam ear tips provide a great seal, and users can wear them for extended periods without discomfort. The earphones are lightweight and almost unnoticeable, making them ideal for long flights or extended use.

In terms of sound quality, the Razer Moray has a unique sound signature. The earphones prioritize a deeper midrange and respectable low end over bass-heavy tuning. While the sound quality is generally fine, the tuning of the drivers can result in a somewhat muddy sound. Razer claims that the Moray’s sound signature is suitable for streaming setups and casual use, but it may not be the best choice for listening to music, watching movies, or playing games.

The Razer Moray excels in design and comfort but falls short in sound quality. At $129.99, it may be considered too expensive compared to similar options available at a lower price point. Despite its comfort and well-crafted design, the Moray’s sound quality does not justify the higher price.