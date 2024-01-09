Razer Unveils Upgraded Blade Laptops with Enhanced Features

Razer, the leading manufacturer of gaming laptops, has revealed the latest upgrades to their Blade laptop lineup. The new models offer improved specifications and innovative features that are sure to excite gamers and tech enthusiasts alike.

The Blade 16: Enhanced Display and CPU Power

The Blade 16, one of Razer’s most popular laptops, now comes with a stunning 2560 x 1600 240Hz OLED panel. Additionally, customers can choose the dual-mode mini-LED display, previously tested in 2023, which offers 4K/120Hz or 1600p/240Hz options. One notable improvement is the introduction of a local dimming option that can be toggled in software. The Blade 16 also receives a CPU upgrade from the 13th Gen Intel Core i9-13950HX to the 14th Gen (Raptor Lake) Core i9-14900HX. While specific details of the new CPU are not yet available, leaked benchmarks suggest it is comparable to its predecessor. The Blade 16 is available for pre-order on Razer’s official website with prices starting at $2,999.99.

The Blade 14: Ryzen AI Delivers Powerful Performance

Razer has equipped the Blade 14 with an updated CPU, the AMD Ryzen 9 8945HS, which offers enhanced onboard AI processing capabilities. This feature is particularly beneficial for AI workloads that cannot be offloaded to the GPU. Additionally, the Blade 14’s 2560 x 1660 240Hz panel is now factory calibrated and Calman Verified for superior color accuracy. Other notable features remain unchanged, including the option for up to an RTX 4070 GPU with a maximum power draw of 140W. Pre-orders for the Blade 14 will begin on January 23rd, 2024.

The Blade 18: Thunderbolt 5 and Future Enhancements

Razer has revealed limited details about the Blade 18, apart from the previously announced 4K 165Hz panel and the inclusion of Thunderbolt 5. Thunderbolt 5 will support impressive charging capabilities, up to 240W, high-speed data transfer of 120Gbps, and a remarkable refresh rate of up to 540Hz. Additional information about the Blade 18 will be unveiled later this year.

New USB-C Dock for Enhanced Connectivity

Alongside the upgraded laptops, Razer has also introduced an 11-port USB-C dock. With its sleek aluminum case, the dock offers various connectivity options, including HDMI 2.0, Gigabit ethernet, UHS-1 SD and microSD slots, and multiple USB-A and USB-C ports. The dock supports 85W power passthrough, 4K/60Hz display output via HDMI, and provides convenient solutions for users who require expanded connectivity options. The USB-C dock is currently available for purchase at $119.99.

