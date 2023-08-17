Rare Granite Body Discovered on Moon’s Farside

Planetary scientists have discovered a large mass of granite buried on the farside of the Moon. The granite, located beneath the Compton-Belkovich region in the lunar highlands, is believed to have caused an abnormal temperature increase in the area.

The formation of granite on Earth involves processes that are unique to our planet, making it difficult to explain how it formed on the Moon. Granite on Earth is formed through the partial melting of the lithosphere, where magma from the mantle cools on the surface, resulting in basalt. When basalt-rich slabs of crust are subducted along the edge of tectonic plates, pressure and heat cause the release of water, lowering the melting point of the lithosphere. This leads to the formation of silica-rich granite enriched in thorium and uranium.

Granite is rare throughout the solar system due to the scarcity of plate tectonics and water. Therefore, the discovery of granite on the Moon’s farside was unexpected. Previously, only a small amount of granite grains had been found on the Moon’s nearside, and their origins are still not well understood.

Initially, researchers were investigating the high thorium concentrations in the Compton-Belkovich region on the farside. The spot had the highest thorium concentrations on the Moon and was much hotter than the surrounding lunar highlands. By analyzing remote sensing data from various lunar missions, they discovered that a large granitic system, similar to a terrestrial batholith, was heating the ground from below. The volume of this system is estimated to be similar to other terrestrial batholiths.

The mystery of how the granite formed on the Moon still remains. The researchers proposed several theories, such as the presence of a mantle plume or the concentration of uranium and thorium causing self-remelting. They hope that this discovery will encourage further exploration of similar features beneath the Moon’s thorium anomalies to better understand their formation.

This finding has significant implications for our understanding of the internal workings of rocky bodies in the Solar System. It challenges the conventional wisdom that granite can only form on Earth and opens up new avenues of research in planetary science and geochemistry.