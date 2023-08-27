A Rare Spectacle: The Blue Supermoon

On Wednesday, August 30, skywatchers will be treated to a rare celestial event: a blue supermoon. While the name might suggest a blue-colored moon, the term “blue moon” refers to the occurrence of two full moons within the same month. In this case, the full moon on August 1st sets the stage for the blue moon to appear at the end of the month. The “super” part of the name comes from the fact that this full moon coincides with the moon’s closest approach to Earth in its orbit, also known as perigee.

According to NASA, blue supermoons are quite uncommon. On average, they only happen once a decade. Sometimes, the gap between these occurrences can even extend to two decades. The rareness of these events adds to their allure and makes them a must-see for avid stargazers.

During a blue supermoon, the moon appears slightly larger and brighter than usual, as it is at its closest proximity to Earth. Over the course of this year, there will only be four supermoons in total, with the blue supermoon marking the largest and brightest of the bunch.

It’s important to note that despite its name, the blue supermoon will not actually be blue in color. Instead, it will cast an orange hue due to atmospheric conditions. So, don’t expect a literal blue moon in the sky on Wednesday.

After the blue supermoon, astronomy enthusiasts will have to wait until 2023 for the next supermoon, known as the Harvest Moon, which will rise on September 29. Until then, be sure to mark your calendars and take advantage of this rare celestial spectacle.

