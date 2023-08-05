Rare Apple Trainers to be Auctioned at Sotheby’s

A pair of rare Apple trainers will be up for auction at Sotheby’s with an estimated price of $50,000 (£38,969). These custom-made shoes were exclusively given to employees at a conference in the 1990s and have never been made available to the public before.

The trainers, known as the Omega x Apple sneakers, feature a predominantly white leather upper with the iconic rainbow Apple logo on the tongue and next to the laces. This distinctive design makes them highly sought after by collectors.

Despite being “new in the box,” the trainers do have some imperfections, including yellowing around the midsoles. They are a US size 10.5, European size 41, or UK size 8.5. The box also includes an alternative pair of red laces.

Over the years, Apple memorabilia has become increasingly valuable, with retro gadgets and items of historical significance fetching high prices. However, not all Apple products have been successful, such as the overpriced Pippin console, the ill-fated social network Ping, and the flop Newton MessagePad.

Although Apple is primarily renowned for its gadgets and innovations, it has occasionally ventured into the world of clothing and accessories. In the past, Apple had a clothing line featuring the rainbow logo and Macintosh computer imagery. However, due to lack of success, the line was eventually discontinued.

Apple has also collaborated with luxury brands like Hermès, releasing special edition watch straps and jackets exclusively for its employees.

The auction of these rare Apple trainers is expected to generate significant attention and interest from both Apple enthusiasts and collectors of rare memorabilia.