Pop-Up Exhibit Asks 36 Questions to Ignite Love for Toronto

A pop-up exhibit at the Canadian National Exhibition (CNE) in Toronto has been asking visitors a series of thought-provoking questions about their love for the city. Titled “36 Questions That Lead to Loving Toronto,” the exhibit aims to evoke positive emotions and a deeper connection to the city.

The exhibit, located in the Enercare Centre in Hall B at Exhibition Place, poses questions to guests that encourage them to reflect on their relationship with Toronto. By answering these questions, the hope is that visitors will develop a greater appreciation and love for the city they call home.

The questions range from simple inquiries like “What is your favorite thing about Toronto?” to more introspective prompts such as “When did you first become aware of your love for the city?” Each question is designed to spark reflection and to encourage visitors to think more deeply about their personal connection to Toronto.

The creators of the exhibit believe that by exploring these questions, individuals can form a stronger emotional attachment to the city. They hope that visitors will leave with a renewed sense of love and pride for Toronto.

The exhibit has been running for the past year and continues to draw in visitors who are curious about what these questions might reveal about their relationship with the city. By posing questions that challenge visitors to reflect on their love for Toronto, the exhibit offers a unique opportunity for self-discovery and connection.

