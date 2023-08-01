Nuclear Spin Influences Biological Processes, Study Finds

A research team consisting of scientists from the Hebrew University of Jerusalem, Weizmann Institute, and IST Austria has made a groundbreaking discovery regarding the influence of nuclear spin on biological processes. Contrary to long-held beliefs, the team found that nuclear spin does impact certain biological processes, particularly in the case of stable oxygen isotopes.

The researchers focused on stable oxygen isotopes (16O, 17O, 18O) and found that nuclear spin significantly affects oxygen dynamics in chiral environments, especially in terms of its transport. This discovery has profound implications for biotechnology and quantum biology, as it opens up new possibilities for advancements in these fields.

One potential application of this finding is the revolutionization of controlled isotope separation and nuclear magnetic resonance (NMR) technology. By manipulating nuclear spin, researchers could achieve groundbreaking advancements in various fields.

The study also established a connection between chirality, which refers to the special shape of molecules, and quantum mechanics. Chiral molecules interact differently with particles based on their spin, resulting in what is known as Chiral Induced Spin Selectivity (CISS). Previous studies have demonstrated that spin affects tiny particles like electrons in biological processes involving chiral molecules. This study aimed to investigate whether spin also impacts larger particles like ions and molecules involved in biological transport.

Experimental results from the study revealed that spin influences how water behaves in cells, affecting its entry speed and unique reactions when interacting with chiral molecules. Understanding and controlling spin could have significant implications for the functioning of living organisms, and could also lead to advancements in medical imaging and the development of new treatment methods.

This research, conducted by a collaborative team of scientists from multiple institutions, sheds light on the importance of spin in the processes of life.