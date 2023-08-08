Rapid Developments in AI Education: A Global Perspective

Rapid advancements in artificial intelligence (AI) have taken many U.S. schools by surprise, particularly in the field of generative AI. Concerns about student cheating have resulted in restrictions on the use of AI in education across various districts. However, other developed countries have adopted a different approach, actively embracing AI to personalize education and assist teachers.

One such country is Singapore, which has implemented a “Smart Nation” strategy with the aim of becoming a global leader in AI by 2030. The goal is to leverage AI to provide customized education for each student, including those with special needs. This will be achieved through personalized feedback, automated grading, and machine learning systems.

In South Korea, AI-based systems have been introduced to adapt homework and assignments based on students’ educational levels and learning behaviors. The vision for the future is to assess student progress continuously through daily assignments, rather than relying solely on end-of-course exams.

India’s ed tech company, Embibe, utilizes AI to clarify complex math and science concepts. Additionally, it predicts student performance to enable early intervention and support.

Singapore and South Korea are investing heavily in AI teacher preparation programs and national curricular requirements. Finland, renowned for its high-quality education system, has embraced AI by providing free online coursework at a national level.

China, on the other hand, primarily focuses on AI tools that improve performance on standardized tests. However, this approach can create inequality in access to education resources.

All these countries recognize the importance of research and ethical considerations when implementing AI in education. Finland’s AI in Learning project aims to promote equitable access and enhance the quality of learning. Similarly, Singapore’s research center, AICET, is dedicated to improving the education system through AI.

Unfortunately, the U.S. lags behind in establishing guidelines for AI education. To catch up, the U.S. government should consider incorporating AI considerations into the National Educational Technology Plan. By properly preparing teachers and students for the AI-driven future, the U.S. can ensure its students remain competitive in the AI economy.