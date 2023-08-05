State Legislators Working to Address Challenges of Artificial Intelligence Technology

State legislators across the United States are taking steps to address the challenges posed by the rapid advancement of artificial intelligence (AI) technology. Many lawmakers are prioritizing the implementation of regulations within their respective state governments before turning their attention to the private sector.

Connecticut, for example, is proactively protecting its constituents while also encouraging the progress of AI technology. By the end of 2023, the state plans to conduct an inventory of all government systems that utilize AI and make this information publicly available. Starting next year, regular reviews of these systems will be conducted to ensure they do not contribute to unlawful discrimination.

State Senator James Maroney, a key figure in AI legislation, recognizes the need to extend regulatory efforts to the private industry. He is collaborating with lawmakers from Colorado, New York, Virginia, Minnesota, and other states to develop comprehensive AI legislation. This legislation aims to establish guidelines, including product liability and impact assessments for AI systems.

As of July, at least 25 states, Puerto Rico, and the District of Columbia have introduced AI bills. Fourteen states and Puerto Rico have already enacted legislation or adopted resolutions, addressing a wide range of AI-related issues. Some states, such as Texas, North Dakota, West Virginia, and Puerto Rico, have set up advisory bodies to study AI systems implemented by state agencies.

Lawmakers recognize the importance of understanding how AI is being utilized within their states. Gathering data on AI applications and their implications plays a significant role in formulating appropriate regulations. Connecticut’s recent law requires regular scrutiny of AI systems used by state agencies, as an investigation revealed extensive and insufficiently monitored use of AI technology.

While progress has been made at the state level, the European Union is currently leading global efforts in creating comprehensive AI regulations. Bipartisan discussions on AI legislation have taken place in the U.S. Congress, with Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer emphasizing the need to maximize benefits while mitigating risks. However, specific details have yet to be determined.

Although some states have yet to address AI regulation, State Senator Chris Lee of Hawaii plans to introduce legislation similar to Connecticut’s in the next session. Lee also hopes to establish a dedicated working group or department to address AI matters, although finding individuals with the necessary expertise may prove challenging.

While federal leadership on AI regulation would be ideal, state legislatures are taking more immediate action. State-level bills have focused on specific AI-related concerns, such as AI usage by mental health providers and AI’s impact on employment decisions made by employers.

Given the rapid adoption of AI technology, lawmakers need to take prompt action to responsibly manage its impact in various spheres.