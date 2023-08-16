The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time Originally Planned to Include a ‘Hobbit’ Character

The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time, released in 1998, was influenced by J.R.R. Tolkien’s ‘The Hobbit’. The game was originally intended to have its own original character called ‘Hobbit’. In an interview with Shigeru Miyamoto, it was revealed that the role of the Deku Scrubs in the game was supposed to be filled by this character. The ‘Hobbit’ character was planned to tell stories and sell items to Link. However, due to time constraints, the development team repurposed the character into the Deku Scrubs that we know today.

Interestingly, Miyamoto himself has stated that the Scrubs are his favorite characters in the game. Despite the change, it would have been a nice homage to The Hobbit if the original plan had come to fruition.

The video by Did You Know Gaming provides more fascinating insights into N64 games, so it’s worth checking out.

