Sonic Superstars at Gamescom Features Impressive LEGO Display

Fans of Sonic the Hedgehog attending Gamescom have been delighted by the presence of LEGOSega and the booth for Sonic Superstars. Among the attractions at the booth is a massive LEGO display that has been capturing the attention of fans.

The display showcases the Sonic LEGO Minifigure alongside Robotnik’s Death Egg Robot, creating an impressive sight for fans to enjoy. The statue was created using an astounding 383,217 LEGO elements and weighs an incredible 844 kg, making it both visually stunning and physically imposing.

Naoto Oshima, the designer of Sonic, and Sonic Superstars producer, has been sharing pictures of the statue on Twitter, adding to the excitement surrounding the LEGO display at Gamescom.

The impressive LEGO creation can be seen at the Sonic Superstars booth until the end of the show. For those unable to attend, a video clip showcasing the construction process of the Sonic and Death Egg Robot LEGO statues has been shared on social media.

Sonic Superstars, the upcoming game, is set to launch on Nintendo Switch on October 17th. As fans marvel at the giant Death Egg Robot at Gamescom, many are eager to have one of their own.

Source: Original article has been adapted from Nintendo Life.