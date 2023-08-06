Rambus Inc. Sees Reduction in Ownership by KBC Group NV

KBC Group NV has reduced its position in Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ: RMBS) by 6.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund now owns 8,999 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, down from 9,639 shares, representing a value of $461,000.

Other notable investors have also made moves involving Rambus Inc. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in the company during the fourth quarter worth approximately $41.5 million. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Rambus by 357.1% during the same period. Millennium Management LLC significantly grew its position in Rambus by adding 465,615 shares during the fourth quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC also acquired a new stake in Rambus valued at $13.6 million during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Rambus by 2.6% during the third quarter.

Currently, institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.89% of the stock.

Rambus Inc.’s stock opened at $53.77 on Friday, with a 50-day simple moving average of $61.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.89. The company has a market capitalization of $5.85 billion and a P/E ratio of 31.82. Its beta is 1.27.

Rambus reported quarterly earnings results on July 31st, beating the consensus estimate by $1.12. The company posted earnings per share (EPS) of $1.51, compared to the estimated $0.39 EPS. Its revenue for the quarter was $119.80 million, a 1.1% decrease from the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Rambus Inc. will post an EPS of 1.41 for the current year.

Multiple analysts have upgraded their rating for Rambus Inc., with the consensus rating currently being “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $60.00.

The CEO of Rambus, Luc Seraphin, recently sold 4,556 shares of Rambus stock, amounting to a total transaction value of $225,020.84.

Rambus Inc. provides semiconductor products globally, including DDR memory interface chips, silicon IP, and physical interface and digital controller IP for advanced data center, government, and automotive applications.