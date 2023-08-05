CityLife

Advancing Motion Simulation Technology in Tennis

ByRobert Andrew

Aug 5, 2023
A research team led by Jason Peng, an assistant professor of computing science at Simon Fraser University, has made significant strides in motion simulation technology using the game of tennis as a case study. The team has developed a machine learning system that can learn a wide range of tennis skills by analyzing video footage of professional players.

Unlike traditional sports video games that rely on motion capture technology, which restricts characters to pre-recorded movements, Peng’s system allows characters to learn and mimic real-life athletes. This enables the characters to perform a wider range of movements and respond dynamically. The result is a simulation that displays realistic racket and ball dynamics.

The team’s animation system utilizes a hierarchical control model that combines low-level imitation policy and high-level motion planning policy to guide character motions. Initially, training the simulated player models proved challenging as it produced noisy and unstable movements. However, the team implemented a motion correction system with physics-based imitation, resulting in improved motion quality and stability.

The animation system now generates stable controllers for tennis players in the simulation. These players can accurately hit the ball to target positions using various strokes and playing styles. While the system is currently limited to tennis, Peng envisions its potential application in other sports such as basketball, hockey, and soccer.

The long-term goal of the research team is to implement this system as a method for robots to learn skills by analyzing videos. By leveraging the power of machine learning and motion simulation technology, robots could learn and replicate human-like movements in a variety of sports.

The team’s groundbreaking research and system will be presented at the 50th SIGGRAPH conference in Los Angeles, California.

