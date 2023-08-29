The Amazon Rainforest Could Become Too Hot for Photosynthesis

Leaves play a crucial role in mitigating climate change by absorbing CO2 and producing food and oxygen through photosynthesis. However, a recent study published in Nature reveals that some tropical forests, including the Amazon rainforest, could become too hot for leaves to carry out this vital process.

The Amazon rainforest, known for its dense tree cover, was once a significant carbon sink. However, deforestation, drought, and fires have severely impacted its ability to withstand extreme temperatures. In fact, the Amazon became a net carbon emitter for the first time in 2021. Despite this, it remains a massive and biodiverse ecosystem, supporting over 3 million species.

The study found that photosynthesis in tropical trees begins to fail at temperatures around 46.7 degrees Celsius (116 degrees Fahrenheit). To determine this, researchers heated leaves in order to test the effects of higher temperatures, observing when the enzymes required for photosynthesis began to break down. Data was collected from forests around the world using research towers and high-resolution images from the International Space Station.

Gregory Goldsmith, a professor of biology at Chapman University involved in the study, stated that until now, the critical temperature threshold for photosynthesis was unknown.

While the tipping point at which trees and forests are significantly impacted by heat stress remains largely theoretical, monitoring has shown that temperatures in the forest canopy reached an average of 34 degrees Celsius (93.2 degrees Fahrenheit) between 2018 and 2020. In a typical year, only a small percentage of leaves in the upper canopy surpass the temperature at which photosynthesis starts to fail.

The global temperature increase associated with these changes aligns with worst-case scenario projections of a 4-degree Celsius rise. However, researchers believe that it is not an inevitability. They emphasize the urgency of reducing emissions and taking care of tropical forest ecosystems.

Other factors, such as drought, wildfires, and fragmentation caused by logging and development, also impact the resilience of tropical forests. The Amazon stands out as particularly vulnerable, displaying clear signs of heat stress compared to other forests in South America, central Africa, the Gulf of Mexico, and Southeast Asia.

Political stability in countries with rainforests plays a crucial role in protecting these ecosystems and increasing their resilience. Initiatives to discourage deforestation and illegal activities in the Amazon, led by Brazil’s President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, have contributed to a 66% decrease in deforestation in July 2021, reaching a six-year low. The goal is to completely halt deforestation by 2030.

The researchers behind the Nature study have hope that international collaboration and political action can result in positive outcomes for tropical forests. Joshua Fisher, another researcher involved, expressed optimism, noting that we all share the responsibility of preserving our “spaceship Earth.”

