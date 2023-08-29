Operation Heavy Mettle Arrives in Rainbow Six Siege Today!

Rainbow Six Siege has announced that Operation Heavy Mettle will be launching on August 29, marking the third season of Year 8. This highly anticipated update brings several exciting changes and features to the game.

One of the biggest additions in Operation Heavy Mettle is the introduction of a new operator named Ram. Ram is equipped with the BU-GI Auto Breacher gadget, making her a versatile soft and hard breacher. She also has access to Ash’s R4C, Zofia’s LMG-E, Jackal’s ITA 12S, and Hard Breaching Charges. Players will have to adapt their strategies to leverage her unique abilities effectively.

Quick Match and Unranked modes are also receiving significant updates in Operation Heavy Mettle. Quick Match will now encompass pre-made reinforcements, pre-made rotations, and shorter Preparation and Action Phases. The Unranked playlist has been renamed to Standard, and the number of overtime rounds has been reduced to one.

To create a more positive and less toxic playing environment, Rainbow Six Siege is introducing the Player Commendation System. This feature allows players to rate the behavior of their teammates and opponents during matches. Additionally, players have the opportunity to earn Alpha Packs through this system.

Another exciting addition is the Weapon Roulette, a new Arcade playlist. Weapon Roulette challenges players to adapt to different weapons and attachments every 45 seconds. It provides a unique and dynamic gameplay experience that players should definitely try.

In Operation Heavy Mettle, there will also be operator tweaks for Grim, Frost, Fuze, and Lesion. These adjustments aim to balance and improve the gameplay experience for these operators.

Before diving into Operation Heavy Mettle, it’s essential to be aware of the varying patch sizes depending on the platform. For Steam users, the patch size is approximately 5.5 GB, while Ubisoft Connect requires 6.11 GB. Xbox One users will need to download 5.85 GB, Xbox Series X/S users need 6.78 GB, and PlayStation 4 and 5 users will require 5.45 GB and 5.85 GB, respectively.

Get ready for Operation Heavy Mettle, which brings an array of exciting changes and additions to Rainbow Six Siege. Whether it’s the introduction of a new operator, updates to game modes, the Player Commendation System, or the new Weapon Roulette playlist, there’s something for every player to enjoy in this latest update.

