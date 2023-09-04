Rainbow Six Siege Players Experiencing Rank Bug in Year 8 Season 3 Update

The Year 8 Season 3 update for Rainbow Six Siege, released on August 29, 2023, has unfortunately introduced a bug that is causing issues with player ranks. This bug is affecting players across all platforms and ranks, from 1 to 8.

Many players have reported that their rank has disappeared completely. This means that they are unable to see their rank icon or name on the game’s interface, including the main menu, lobby, and end-of-match screen. In addition, they are unable to access their rank statistics and history, such as rank points, wins, losses, and matches played.

There are also reports of players not receiving their rank at all, even after winning or losing matches. This bug has frustrated players who have dedicated time and effort into improving their skills. They want to be able to track their rank progress and achievements, as well as compare themselves to other players.

The inability to see rank progress and rewards has left many players feeling discouraged and uncertain. Some players are questioning the accuracy of the rank point calculation and matchmaking system. They are unsure if the system is correctly calculating their rank and if they are being matched with appropriate opponents.

Ubisoft, the developer of Rainbow Six Siege, has yet to address this issue. Players are eagerly awaiting a fix for this bug so they can continue to enjoy the ranked mode without these frustrations.

Update: As of September 4, 2023, the rank bug is still persisting after a week into the latest season. Players are advised to stay tuned for updates regarding this issue.

Sources: PiunikaWeb