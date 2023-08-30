Rainbow Six Mobile Reveals First Season: Operation Fallen Sakura

Today, Rainbow Six Mobile announced the name of its first season, which will be released alongside the game’s soft launch version. The anticipation for the game’s official release has been building, and players are eager to experience what the first season, Operation Fallen Sakura, has in store for them.

Operation Fallen Sakura, also known as Y0SX, marks the beginning of Rainbow Six Mobile’s journey. The “Y” represents the year, while the “S” represents the season. As Year 0 and Season X, this season sets the stage for exciting gameplay and new features.

Currently, Rainbow Six Mobile is in its soft launch stage, allowing players to get a sneak peek of the game before its final version is released. Canadian players have the privilege of being the first to access Operation Fallen Sakura. They can download the soft launch version of the game on Android and iOS platforms as of August 28th.

In the coming weeks, Mexican Android players will also have the opportunity to try out Rainbow Six Mobile. As time progresses, more countries will be added to the roster of accessible locations, providing a wider audience with the chance to dive into the action.

One of the most exciting features of Rainbow Six Mobile is the inclusion of a Ranked game mode. In the soft launch version, players can already test their skills and climb the ranks in the Ranked playlist. This game mode will allow players to experience competitive gameplay and showcase their tactical prowess before the game is fully launched.

Rainbow Six Mobile’s soft launch has generated immense excitement within the gaming community. With Operation Fallen Sakura as the first season and the promise of a full-fledged game to come, players are eagerly awaiting the release of Rainbow Six Mobile for a thrilling and immersive gaming experience.

