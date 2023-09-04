CityLife

Unveiling New Technologies and the Power of AI

Rainbow Six Mobile Coming Soon: Here’s What You Need to Know

ByVicky Stavropoulou

Sep 4, 2023
Ubisoft has announced that it is bringing its popular franchises, including Rainbow Six and Assassin’s Creed, to mobile devices. While Assassin’s Creed Jade is still in closed beta testing, Rainbow Six Mobile is one step closer to release, already available to play in Canada.

In the world of mobile gaming, it has become common for games to have a “soft-launch” in select countries before a worldwide release. Rainbow Six Mobile, with its promise of a “tactile, competitive, and multiplayer first-person shooter experience,” is following suit.

The game is set to be free-to-play on both Android and iOS, but will include in-app purchases similar to the PC version. Players will have the option to buy packs of platinum for additional perks.

According to Ubisoft’s roadmap, after the soft-launch period ends, Rainbow Six Mobile will be officially released. During the soft-launch period, the game is expected to receive updates and additions, such as ranked mode, additional maps, mini seasons, updated onboarding, and event-based game modes.

The final version of the game will also include controller support, match reconnect, full season content, and additional operators. If all goes smoothly during the current soft-launch, fans can expect to play Rainbow Six Mobile on their mobile devices by the end of the year.

[Image source: Ubisoft Website]

Sources:
– MobileSyrup
– Ubisoft

