Severe Weather to Impact New Jersey This Weekend

A strong cold front is approaching New Jersey, and the region is set to experience severe weather conditions this weekend. Heavy rain and strong winds are expected to hit the Garden State, with the worst weather occurring on Sunday night and lasting through the Monday morning rush hour. These conditions may lead to flooding, power outages, and even some snowfall in certain areas.

The forecast for Sunday morning shows a quiet start to the day, with light fog, thick clouds, and a warm breeze. However, between 10 a.m. and 1 p.m., rain will spread throughout New Jersey, starting off scattered but potentially becoming heavy in some areas. Throughout the afternoon, the weather will worsen, with rain becoming steadier and more widespread. As the ground becomes saturated, there is an increasing concern for ponding and flooding, especially in areas where the storm drains may become overwhelmed.

The brunt of the storm is expected to occur between sunset and midnight on Sunday evening. During this time, heavy, wind-driven rain is anticipated, causing further impacts. The rain will continue after midnight, and the temperatures will drop significantly as the cold front moves in. By Monday morning, rain may mix with or transition to snow, particularly in northern and western areas of the state.

New Jersey is preparing for the potential impacts of this severe weather event. Flash flooding is a major concern, with rainfall totals expected to average around 2 inches across the state, although some areas may see up to 3 inches. This storm also brings strong winds, with gusts up to 50 mph along the coast, which may lead to difficulties in driving and sporadic power outages.

As the storm moves through, temperatures will drop sharply, with highs only reaching the lower to mid-40s for the entire week. There is a possibility of a transition to a wintry mix or snow early Monday morning, particularly in the northern and western parts of the state.

Residents of New Jersey are advised to stay informed about the changing weather conditions and to take necessary precautions to ensure their safety during this severe weather event.