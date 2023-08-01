New Images Show Damage to Chongar Strait Railway Bridge in Crimea

New images circulating on social media have revealed the Chongar Strait railway bridge, connecting occupied Crimea to Kherson Oblast, has been damaged in a Ukrainian strike. The pictures show a clear hole in between the two sets of railroad tracks, causing damage to both of them, as well as a large crater. Despite the damage, the bridge span itself remains intact.

Russian officials have claimed that the attack on the bridge was carried out by Storm Shadow air-launched cruise missiles donated from the UK. These images contradict the earlier statements by a Russian-backed official who downplayed the extent of the damage to the bridge.

The Chongar Strait railway bridge serves as a vital logistics link between Crimea and Zaporizhzhia. Even a suspected attack on the motor vehicle bridge in the same area last month caused difficulties for Russia, resulting in traffic rerouting over longer routes. Any damage to the railway bridge can significantly hamper Russia’s logistical operations, especially in terms of transporting military supplies by rail.

In addition to the damage sustained by the railway bridge, reports indicate that the Kerch Bridge, which has been targeted previously, saw a halt in road and rail traffic due to air raid alerts.

As the counteroffensive in Ukraine continues, Ukrainian forces have made small advances in Zaporizhzhia Oblast and the Donbas, while Russian forces are attempting to mount a counterattack in Luhansk Oblast. Ukrainian forces have conducted offensive operations in multiple sectors, claiming territorial gains in some areas. Russian forces, on the other hand, have conducted offensive operations without any confirmed gains. Ukrainian partisans have also reportedly carried out acts of sabotage against Russian military equipment.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has disclosed that a Russian missile strike on the Ukrainian city of Kryvyi Rih resulted in the deaths of at least five people and dozens of injuries. Zelensky has also outlined a 10-point plan to end the conflict, including the withdrawal of Russian troops from Ukraine and the release of prisoners of war.

To enhance defense cooperation, Ukraine is planning to open a joint military base with Turkey in the near future. Meanwhile, Ukrainian soldier Robert Brovdy has alleged that Russia has developed technology to interfere with Ukraine’s reliance on the Starlink satellite communications system. However, no concrete evidence or details have been provided to support this claim.