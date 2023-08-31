Raffles London at the OWO: A Spectacular New Destination in the Heart of Whitehall

Raffles London at the OWO, a magnificent property, is set to open its doors on September 29th. Located in the heart of Whitehall, the hotel will offer a remarkable experience with its range of restaurants and bars.

Featuring 120 spacious guest rooms and suites, Raffles London promises to provide exceptional accommodation. In addition, renowned chef Mauro Colagreco will oversee the signature dining experiences at the hotel. Guests can also enjoy impressive entertainment spaces, including a grand ballroom and a luxurious spa that is being developed in partnership with Guerlain and Pillar.

The OWO, as the hotel complex is known, will not only house Raffles London but also 85 Residences by Raffles. This development aims to create a new culinary district in London, with the debut of nine restaurants and three bars. Furthermore, the rooftop of OWO offers breathtaking panoramic views across St James’s Park, The Mall, and Buckingham Palace.

Accor chief executive, Sébastien Bazin, expressed his pride and excitement about this historic project. He highlighted the hotel as a legend in the making and one of the most awe-inspiring hotels on the planet. Bazin, along with the Hinduja family, invites locals and travelers alike to experience the unique offerings of Raffles London and enjoy the authenticity and hospitality that the prestigious Raffles brand is known for.

The Hinduja Group, a family-run organization, has been passionately committed to the restoration of Britain’s Old War Office, the building in which Raffles London is located. With the help of skilled artisans, the historic interior elements have been meticulously restored, including mosaic floors, oak panelling, chandeliers, and a magnificent marble staircase.

Sanjay Hinduja, representing the Hinduja Group, expressed his delight in announcing the opening of the OWO. He emphasized the grandeur and beauty of the building and the meticulous restoration work that has been done. He believes that Raffles London at the OWO will not only pay homage to the building’s heritage but also breathe new life into it, creating a legacy that is both timeless and unsurpassed.

In conclusion, Raffles London at the OWO is a remarkable addition to London’s hospitality scene. With its luxurious accommodations, exceptional dining experiences, and breathtaking views, the hotel aims to offer an unforgettable stay for guests. The meticulous restoration work on the building reflects the commitment of the Hinduja Group to preserving the heritage of this historic site. With its grand opening approaching, Raffles London at the OWO is poised to become one of the most iconic and prestigious hotels in the world.

