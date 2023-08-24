Radirgy 2 to Include Original Radirgy Port, Physical Edition Pre-Orders Now Open

Beep Japan and developer RS34 have announced that Radirgy 2, the latest installment in the Radirgy series, will include a port of the original Radirgy game. The original Radirgy was initially released in Japanese arcades on October 13, 2005, and later made its way to platforms such as Dreamcast, PlayStation 2, and GameCube.

Pre-orders for the physical edition of Radirgy 2 have also opened in Japan. The game will be available in both a standard edition priced at 5,830 yen and a limited edition priced at 9,900 yen. The limited edition includes extra goodies such as a Gojaru button, an exclusive mix CD, an art booklet, and a collector’s box.

The official Radirgy 2 website has also announced the voice cast for the game, which was chosen from an open audition of 200 applicants. The main character, Shizuru Kamigusa, will be voiced by Yuka Fujita, while sub-characters Muhuu Shiina and Tadayo Aida will be voiced by Runacchi Hoshi and Reika Wakasugi respectively. The narration will be voiced by Kaede Horikawa.

Radirgy 2 is the latest entry in the denpa-kei shoot’em up genre, which was first introduced with the original Radirgy game. It aims to evolve and reconceptualize the denpa-kei shmup style. In the game, players control the flying mech “Murasame” and battle against waves of relentless enemies.

Radirgy 2 is set to release on December 7 in Japan for PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, and Nintendo Switch. A new trailer for the game has also been released alongside the announcement.

Sources: Gematsu, Beep Japan, RS34

Definitions:

Radirgy: A vertical shoot’em up game originally released for Japanese arcades in 2005.

Denpa-kei: A genre of music and art that originated in Japan, characterized by its unique style and aesthetic.

Shmup: Abbreviation for shoot'em up, a genre of video games in which the player controls a character or vehicle and shoots enemies while maneuvering through levels.

Pre-orders: Advance orders for a product that is not yet available, allowing customers to secure their purchase ahead of the official release.

