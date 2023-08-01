Rackspace Technology and AWS Partner to Launch Foundry for AI by Rackspace (FAIR) for AWS

Rackspace Technology and Amazon Web Services (AWS) have collaborated to introduce Foundry for AI by Rackspace (FAIR) for AWS, aiming to accelerate the adoption of AI solutions in organizations by facilitating their development, ensuring security, and promoting sustainability.

This partnership combines the expertise of Rackspace Technology in multicloud solutions and AWS in cloud services. With over 2,200 AWS certifications and 16 AWS Competency designations, Rackspace Technology equips businesses with advanced AWS capabilities to enhance operational efficiency, innovation, agility, and cost savings.

The FAIR for AWS initiative operates with agility to meet the evolving needs of customers across various industries. By leveraging AWS’s AI capabilities, it aims to make generative AI accessible and practical for organizations of all sizes and sectors, transforming customer experiences and applications.

FAIR offers three core services to unleash the transformative potential of generative AI: FAIR Ideate, FAIR Incubate, and FAIR Industrialize. FAIR Ideate is an interactive workshop to help organizations identify actionable use cases for generative AI. FAIR Incubate is an agile program for co-creating the first generative AI solution, while FAIR Industrialize focuses on turning the AI solution into a product.

Rackspace Technology is also launching the FAIR Incubate with AWS program, designed to assist mid-sized enterprises in accelerating their digital transformation with a secure AI solution. This program aims to guide and support customers in transforming their innovative ideas into Minimum Viable Products (MVPs) within a four-week timeframe.

The FAIR Incubate with AWS program offers customers accelerators and pre-configured, secure AWS landing zones to effectively leverage data and facilitate the journey from concept to production. Furthermore, AWS funding programs will be available to help organizations kickstart their FAIR AI journey.

