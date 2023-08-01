Developing Early Response Technologies to Combat Wildfires

Efforts are underway to develop better early response technologies and accurate prediction methods to combat the increasing threat of wildfires. Currently, wildfires are raging in Greece, Italy, North America, and Australia is on high alert due to dry conditions caused by El Niño.

Early response plays a vital role in containing wildfires, and new models that combine constant surveillance with artificial intelligence (AI) are being developed. One leading AI startup targeting wildfires is Pano AI, which is expanding its coverage in Australia to create the largest blaze-detecting network in the country.

Pano AI’s technology utilizes cameras deployed on high spots that can scan 360 degrees, constantly surveilling the landscape for signs of smoke. These cameras have an impressive tracking range of up to 15 miles in all directions. They capture high-definition footage and employ deep learning algorithms to identify fires, assess their threat level, pinpoint their location, and gather more information about their spread.

When a fire is detected, Pano AI relays comprehensive data to response teams, providing them with valuable information that can save time and make a difference between containment and catastrophe. As part of their expansion, Pano AI has announced the establishment of 14 new surveillance posts in the Green Triangle, a rugged bushland area in south-east Australia.

Apart from Pano AI, other startups like Firestory are using cloud-based data and AI to predict potential danger zones for wildfires. The FireAid pilot program, spearheaded by the World Economic Forum in Türkiye, successfully predicted fire outbreaks with an 80% accuracy rate using AI and machine learning algorithms.

In addition to early response, camera surveillance and AI are also being utilized in fire recovery strategies. This technology helps scientists understand how nature and wildlife rebuild after devastating blazes.

Wildfires impose a significant global cost, estimated at $50 billion each year. In 2021 alone, fires emitted around 6,450 megatonnes of CO2 into the atmosphere, and the Australian summer fires in 2019-2020 led to the loss of three billion animals and their habitats. The United States has experienced 1.5 million wildfires since 2000, with 18,300 blazes impacting 511,000 acres as of June 1, 2023.