A Complete Guide to Quordle: Strategies and Tips

Quordle is a captivating five-letter word guessing game, similar to Wordle, but with a twist. In Quordle, each guess applies letters to four words simultaneously. You have nine guesses to correctly guess all four words, giving you the experience of playing four Wordle games at once. Don’t worry, though – Quordle is not as intimidating as it may initially seem.

Amid the Wordle craze of late 2021 and early 2022, creator Freddie Meyer drew inspiration from one of the popular Wordle variations called Dordle. He decided to take it up a notch and introduced Quordle on January 30th. The game quickly gained popularity, attracting millions of daily users. Today, Meyer relies on modest revenue from Patreon to sustain the game.

So, is Quordle harder than Wordle? Yes, it poses a greater challenge, but not impossibly so. When starting, your strategy should remain similar to Wordle. However, after your first guess, you’ll notice that playing Quordle requires a different approach.

In Wordle, solving a puzzle often involves a series of single-letter-change variations. However, in Quordle, this approach becomes a trap. You cannot afford to waste guesses unless you’re eliminating as many letters as possible at all times. Guessing random words you already know just to eliminate a few untried letters is considered a desperate and ineffective move.

But what if you’re looking for a faster way to find the solution? While Quordle can sometimes be a slow game, there are strategies that can speed up the process. You can try starting with a series of words that include all the vowels (including Y) and other common letters. This narrows down the possibilities and reduces the number of wrong guesses.

If you’re still stumped and need hints, you can ask specific questions about the Quordle words for that day. For example, you can find out if any of the words have double or triple letters, if rare letters like Q or Z are used, or even the first letters of each word. However, if you’re feeling brave, the answers for today’s Quordle are: PAINT, ALLOY, FORTY, and FIBER.

Enjoy playing Quordle and let your word-guessing skills shine!

Sources:

– The Guardian