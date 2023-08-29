Quora’s AI Chatbot Poe Adds New Features, Including Custom Bot Search and Enterprise Package

Quora’s AI chatbot, Poe, continues to evolve with a series of new updates and features. Recent announcements include the introduction of a search function for custom bots and the upcoming launch of an enterprise package for employees.

The enterprise package is aimed at corporate clients and will provide a group subscription plan for employees to access Poe’s premium tier. While details are scarce at the moment, interested individuals can sign up for the waitlist to stay informed about this offering.

Poe initially introduced subscriptions in March, granting early access to advanced models for paid users before making them available to free tier users. In addition to the enterprise package, Poe has expanded its chatbot’s availability in Japanese and introduced a search functionality to help users discover and create their own custom bots.

With the new bot search feature, users can search for specific bots or explore ones that align with their interests. This feature is currently available on iOS, web, and MacOS, with Android support coming soon.

Further enhancements have been made to improve user experience. Poe now offers a threading feature, allowing users to have separate conversations with the same bot to maintain different contexts. In terms of bot capabilities, the company has integrated the Llama 2 model, developed by Meta, into its bot offerings.

Quora initially released Poe for iOS in February, followed by the launch of an Android app in May. In July, a native Mac app was introduced, allowing users to access chatbots with a single click.

With ongoing updates and new features, Poe continues to enhance its AI chatbot product, providing users with an increasingly versatile and user-friendly experience.

