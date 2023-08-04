Accessing Base Models and Fine-Tuned Models

If you fine-tune a model, you will still retain access to the base models using different API keys. It’s important to note that the fine-tuned model is separate and does not impact your ability to access the base models. This gives you the flexibility to use both the base models and the fine-tuned model simultaneously, depending on your requirements.

For expert-level dialogues, it is recommended to integrate ChatGPT into your applications. ChatGPT has been specifically optimized for dialogue using Reinforcement Learning with Human Feedback (RLHF). Although the GPT-xy models may not be fine-tuned specifically for dialogue, they can still be used for general purposes where expert-level dialogue is not a priority.

As for the release date of the GPT-4 API, the documentation for Fine-Tuning currently does not provide a specific timeline. To stay updated on any future information regarding access to the GPT-4 API, it is advisable to follow official announcements from OpenAI.

If you already have a plugin that is capable of accessing and working with existing APIs, you can reference a fine-tuned model through that plugin. As long as the plugin supports accessing and utilizing the API, you should be able to seamlessly incorporate the fine-tuned model into your workflow.

Having access to both base models and fine-tuned models, along with the ability to integrate them into your applications, provides you with a powerful toolkit for various use cases and scenarios.