CityLife

The Power of AI Models

News

Accessing Base Models and Fine-Tuned Models

ByVicky Stavropoulou

Aug 4, 2023
Accessing Base Models and Fine-Tuned Models

If you fine-tune a model, you will still retain access to the base models using different API keys. It’s important to note that the fine-tuned model is separate and does not impact your ability to access the base models. This gives you the flexibility to use both the base models and the fine-tuned model simultaneously, depending on your requirements.

For expert-level dialogues, it is recommended to integrate ChatGPT into your applications. ChatGPT has been specifically optimized for dialogue using Reinforcement Learning with Human Feedback (RLHF). Although the GPT-xy models may not be fine-tuned specifically for dialogue, they can still be used for general purposes where expert-level dialogue is not a priority.

As for the release date of the GPT-4 API, the documentation for Fine-Tuning currently does not provide a specific timeline. To stay updated on any future information regarding access to the GPT-4 API, it is advisable to follow official announcements from OpenAI.

If you already have a plugin that is capable of accessing and working with existing APIs, you can reference a fine-tuned model through that plugin. As long as the plugin supports accessing and utilizing the API, you should be able to seamlessly incorporate the fine-tuned model into your workflow.

Having access to both base models and fine-tuned models, along with the ability to integrate them into your applications, provides you with a powerful toolkit for various use cases and scenarios.

By Vicky Stavropoulou

Related Post

News

Exploring High-Performance Computing as a Service: A Comprehensive Guide

Aug 4, 2023 Robert Andrew
News

Redefining Risk Management: The Impact of AI

Aug 4, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou
News

The Power of AI in Predicting Consumer Behavior

Aug 4, 2023 Gabriel Botha

You missed

News

Exploring High-Performance Computing as a Service: A Comprehensive Guide

Aug 4, 2023 Robert Andrew 0 Comments
AI

How AI and ML Technologies Drive Organizational Transformations

Aug 4, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 Comments
News

Redefining Risk Management: The Impact of AI

Aug 4, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 Comments
Science

Successful Falcon 9 Launch Sends Satellites to Orbit

Aug 4, 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 Comments