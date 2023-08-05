QuEra Computing Announces Multiple Options for Accessing Its Quantum Computers

QuEra Computing has introduced new methods for customers to access their neutral-atom quantum computers. With a focus on catering to unique computing needs, compliance requirements, and security considerations, the company now provides three options: on-premise leasing, premium access, and cloud access.

QuEra’s quantum computers are currently built on large-scale arrays of neutral atoms, offering up to 256 qubits on their Aquila-class machines. However, the company has plans to further scale these numbers in the future. One notable feature of QuEra’s designs is their innovative analog quantum processing mode, allowing for innovative solutions in machine learning, optimization, and simulation problems.

On-premise leasing grants organizations direct access to QuEra’s 256-qubit quantum computers, enabling them to have full control over system usage and access priority. QuEra’s team of experts works closely with each customer to seamlessly integrate the machines with their existing high-performance computing resources, resulting in a unified and powerful computing environment. Additionally, the company offers ongoing support and assistance with workforce and application development.

Premium access provides customers with a secure connection to QuEra’s machines, accompanied by direct support from their team of scientists and engineers. Through this collaboration, QuEra aims to tackle complex problems by offering industry best practices, personalized support, and tailored training programs to enhance customers’ neutral-atom quantum computing skills.

Customers who already have Amazon Braket accounts can continue accessing QuEra’s Aquila machines through the platform. Amazon Braket, a fully managed quantum computing service, accelerates scientific research and software development in the field.

The expansion of access options for QuEra’s quantum computers is a result of customer demand and signifies positive progress for the company. CEO Alex Keesling expressed excitement about the new avenues for engagement with their technology, acknowledging the vast opportunities that lie ahead for both customers and QuEra.