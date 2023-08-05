CityLife

Aug 5, 2023
Qubrid Partners with NVIDIA Inception to Enhance Its Quantum Computing Platform

Qubrid, a leading quantum computing company, has announced a partnership with NVIDIA Inception. This collaboration aims to enhance Qubrid’s hybrid quantum-classical cloud platform.

One of Qubrid’s primary initiatives is the integration of the NVIDIA cuQuantum SDK, which includes optimized libraries and tools for accelerating quantum computing workflows. Additionally, Qubrid will incorporate CUDA Quantum, an open-source programming model that extends both C++ and Python languages.

This integration will abstract the underlying infrastructure, allowing AI, machine learning, and quantum developers to focus on developing world-leading applications. By leveraging Qubrid’s platform, these developers can leave their Infrastructure-as-a-Service (IaaS) and Platform-as-a-Service (PaaS) concerns in the hands of experts.

Through the support of NVIDIA Inception, Qubrid aims to further advance quantum computing solutions for solving complex real-world problems.

