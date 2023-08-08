Companies Showing Significant Increase in Quarterly Sales

Quarterly earnings reports for the S&P 500 companies continue to be released, with approximately 20% of the companies on the benchmark index having fiscal quarters that do not align with the calendar. So far, 418 companies in the S&P 500 have reported results for fiscal quarters ending on or after May 15th.

Among these companies, a notable exclusion is Nvidia, a semiconductor manufacturer, which is set to announce its fiscal 2024 second-quarter results on August 23rd. In their previous earnings report, Nvidia predicted a 50% sequential increase in sales for the second quarter due to increased shipments of graphics processing units used for artificial intelligence in data centers.

While this report does not include semiconductor manufacturers like Nvidia, it does highlight companies that have shown improvements in three key areas for their recent fiscal quarters. These areas include increased quarterly sales compared to the previous year, improved gross profit margins, and improved operating margins.

Gross profit margin is a measurement of a company’s pricing power, calculated by dividing net sales (sales minus returns and discounts) by sales. Operating margin goes a step further, subtracting overhead and other expenses unrelated to production, calculated by dividing earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT) by sales.

Out of the 418 companies being screened, 262 had available data for gross and operating margins. Some financial sector companies and those awaiting more detailed 10-Q reports were excluded from this data. From the remaining 262 companies, 118 passed the screen with increasing sales and improved gross and operating margins.

The article provides a list of 20 such companies that have passed the screen with the largest increases in quarterly sales compared to the previous year.