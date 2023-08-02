Impact of Artificial Intelligence on Employment

Recent statistics reveal that 25% of workers in the UK are concerned about the potential risks posed by Artificial Intelligence (AI) to their jobs. This apprehension is valid, as demonstrated by the personal experience of Sharanya Bhattacharya, a student writer and copywriter from Kolkata, India.

While studying at university, Sharanya engaged in freelance work as a copywriter, earning approximately £190 per month by writing around 10 articles. However, in late 2022, she noticed a drastic decline in her workload. The companies that had previously hired her started utilizing AI chatbots like ChatGPT to reduce costs. This sudden change left Sharanya and her family struggling financially, as their income became unstable.

Not only did this situation bring about financial hardships, but it also took a toll on Sharanya’s mental well-being. She is now dealing with panic attacks and anxiety. Despite her active efforts to find alternative job opportunities, the highly competitive nature of the copywriting job market has posed challenges in securing a steady income.

Sharanya hopes that companies will consider the ethical implications of large-scale job reductions and adopt a more human-centered approach. She firmly believes that humans possess unique abilities that cannot be replicated by AI. Although her personal experience has been difficult, Sharanya holds the view that AI can be integrated harmoniously with human creativity to yield better outcomes.

The story of Sharanya Bhattacharya serves as a poignant reminder of the potential impact of AI on employment. It highlights the necessity of addressing these concerns in a compassionate and thoughtful manner, ensuring that individuals are supported during this technological transition.