Impact of Artificial Intelligence on Job Security Worries 25% of Brits

ByVicky Stavropoulou

Aug 2, 2023
Recent statistics show that 25% of Brits are concerned about the potential impact of Artificial Intelligence (AI) on their job security. This issue hits close to home for Sharanya Bhattacharya, a student writer from Kolkata, India.

Sharanya had been working as a freelance copywriter, earning £190 per month by writing around 10 articles while studying at the university. However, in late 2022, she experienced a significant decline in her workload when companies started implementing ChatGPT, an AI chatbot, to reduce costs without any prior notice or explanation.

The sudden reduction in work has had a severe impact on Sharanya’s life. The income from her freelance work was essential for supporting herself and her mother, covering expenses and bills. With the sharp decrease in workload, they were forced to make significant cutbacks and carefully manage their finances. Sharanya laments that she can now only earn 10% of her previous income.

This job loss has taken a toll on Sharanya’s mental health as she has experienced panic attacks and anxiety. Despite actively seeking other job opportunities, she has been unable to secure employment due to the competitive market for copywriters.

Sharanya emphasizes the need for companies to consider the ethical implications of mass staff reductions. She highlights the valuable abilities and perspectives that human writers bring to the table and suggests that decisions about job cuts should be made with a more human approach. However, she remains hopeful that AI and human creativity can be integrated in the future to achieve improved outcomes.

These concerns raised by workers like Sharanya shed light on the importance of carefully considering the effects of automation on the workforce as AI technologies continue to advance rapidly.

