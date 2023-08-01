QuantumScape Collaborates with Launch Customer for First Commercial Product

US solid-state battery specialist QuantumScape has announced a collaboration with an undisclosed launch customer in the automotive industry for its first commercial product. The aim is to bring the technology to the electric vehicle market as quickly as possible. QuantumScape has already partnered with Volkswagen.

QuantumScape has already shipped prototypes of its 24-layer solid-state cells to automakers, including Volkswagen, for testing. The company’s first commercial product, the QSE-5 battery cell, offers a charge capacity of approximately 5 Ah and an energy density of over 800 Wh/L. It can be charged from ten to 80 percent in about 15 minutes.

The further developed cells feature a new cathode design that accommodates more active cathode material in the same area. This advancement allows for a charge of 5 mAh per square centimeter, which is an improvement over QuantumScape’s previous cathode design and other commercial cells currently used in electric vehicles.

While QuantumScape is optimistic about the progress of its solid-state batteries, it recognizes the need to address technical and manufacturing challenges to stay on track with its product roadmap. However, the company believes that the QSE-5 will enhance EV performance and pave the way for future battery development.