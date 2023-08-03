QuantumScape to Raise Funds Through Share Offering

Shares of QuantumScape Corp. (QS) dropped by 14% in the after-hours session on Wednesday as the battery maker announced its intention to offer $300 million worth of shares. The funds raised will be used for working capital and general corporate purposes. Underwriters will also have the option to purchase an additional $45 million of shares within 30 days.

Evercore ISI and Morgan Stanley have been named as the joint bookrunners for this offering. Prior to this decline, QuantumScape’s shares had already fallen by 12% during regular trading hours.

The share offering is a strategic move by QuantumScape to support its ongoing operations and overall corporate needs. However, specific information regarding the reasons behind the decline in share price, the exact timing of the offering, or additional details about QuantumScape’s business operations are not available.

QuantumScape is well-known for its pursuit of solid-state lithium batteries, which offer the potential for significant advancements in energy storage technology. The company’s focus on developing high-performance batteries has garnered much attention in the industry.

Solid-state lithium batteries are considered to be a promising solution for electric vehicles as they have the potential to increase energy density, improve safety, and reduce charging times. QuantumScape’s research and development efforts in this field have positioned them as a key player in the race to revolutionize battery technology.

By raising funds through this share offering, QuantumScape aims to accelerate its research and development, expand production capabilities, and further establish itself as a leading innovator in the battery industry.