QuantumScape Names Dr. Siva Sivaram as President

QuantumScape Corporation (NYSE: QS) has announced the appointment of Dr. Siva Sivaram as its new President. Dr. Sivaram, the President of Western Digital Corp., will be responsible for QuantumScape’s technology and manufacturing groups as the company moves into the production phase.

Recently, QuantumScape has made progress by shipping updated prototype unit cells to its automotive customers. Additionally, the company has finalized the ~5 amp-hour QSE-5 cell as its first commercial product and established a collaboration with a prospective launch customer. QuantumScape has also completed the installation of equipment for its new fast separator production process.

QuantumScape’s CEO, Jagdeep Singh, expressed his enthusiasm about Dr. Sivaram joining the team. Singh acknowledged Dr. Sivaram’s extensive experience in managing businesses that deal with complex technologies and high production volumes.

Dr. Sivaram also shared his excitement about joining QuantumScape, recognizing the company as a leader in solid-state battery technology. He emphasized the disruptive nature of QuantumScape’s technology, the capabilities of its team, and the vast market for next-generation batteries.

With his previous roles as the President of Technology and Strategy at Western Digital and Executive Vice President of Memory Technology at SanDisk, Dr. Sivaram brings a wealth of experience in handling complex products that have achieved significant success.

QuantumScape aims to revolutionize energy storage with its solid-state lithium-metal battery technology. These next-generation batteries offer higher energy density, faster charging speeds, and improved safety, contributing to a greener and more sustainable future.

