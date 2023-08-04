QuantumScape Announces Pricing of Public Offering

QuantumScape Corporation, a leader in the development of solid-state lithium-metal batteries, has revealed that it has priced 37,500,000 shares of its Class A common stock in an underwritten public offering. The offering is set to generate $300 million in gross proceeds. In addition, the underwriters have been given a 30-day option to acquire an extra 5,625,000 shares.

The public offering is planned to close on August 8, 2023, subject to customary closing conditions. Evercore ISI and Morgan Stanley are acting as the joint lead book-running managers for the offering, while Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC and UBS Investment Bank are serving as additional book-running managers.

QuantumScape filed a shelf registration statement on Form S-3 with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) on July 29, 2022. The underwritten public offering is being conducted through a preliminary prospectus supplement and an accompanying prospectus, which are available on the SEC’s website. A final prospectus supplement will also be submitted to the SEC.

QuantumScape’s primary focus is revolutionizing energy storage through the utilization of solid-state lithium-metal battery technology. These next-generation batteries aim to provide higher energy density, faster charging capabilities, and improved safety, thereby supporting the global transition to a lower carbon future.

It is important to note that this press release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy securities. The securities being offered have not been registered under the Securities Act of 1933 or any state securities laws and may not be offered or sold in the United States without registration or an applicable exemption from registration requirements.